PG&E power outages: Power restored to 74 percent of customers affected by shutoffs

Good news if your power is still out in Sonoma and Napa counties...

PG&E tells us they're "confident" all power will be restored by the end of the day. We just ran into crews working to turn it back on pic.twitter.com/COgiPc6Mvk — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 11, 2019

In Sonoma County, PG&E says approximately 66-thousand customers continue to not have power.

The seven days of darkness first anticipated across parts of San Jose have been shortened for many impacted PG&E customers.

Although PG&E hasn't released an exact timeline for restoration, Mayor Sam Liccardo says it appears as though the power is coming back quickly in San Jose. He went as far as to offer PG&E access to city staff and resources to help accelerate the process.

Newsom slams PG&E, utilities CEO responds

Governor Newsom slammed PG&E Thursday, calling the mass outages throughout California this week, "unacceptable".

PG&E says that about 543,000 customers impacted by their Public Safety Power Shutoffs have had their power restored. Less than 195,000 customers remain without power in Northern California.Weather conditions have reportedly improved and an "all clear" decision was extended to 34 of 35 counties impacted, except Kern County, where a third phase of PSPS was implemented late Thursday morning impacting about 4,000 customers. Early Friday, PG&E declared a weather "all clear" in Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.In Orinda, at 7 a.m. the doors to Casa Orinda were supposed to open so employees could set up for Friday night's dinner. But it didn't happen because there was still no electricity."The basic storyline is that for decades of serving shareholders and not customers that everybody has suffered as a result. I think it's really unconscionable," says Bill Staggs of PG&E.Staggs is co-owner of the high-end Casa Orinda located in downtown Orinda. He says they spent $1,500 buying large coolers trying to save $15,000 worth of expensive meat."So, we filled them with ice and a lot of the really expensive food. I imagine now, five days later those are no longer good. Lots of waste," says Staggs.Power was finally restored just before 9:30 a.m. He plans to open for dinner after all, even if with a limited menu.Staggs says he gets it: PG&E cut power hoping to prevent a massive fire. But he adds that he is still frustrated with PG&E, in part because, "They acknowledged they were unprepared, they had not done their homework to be ready for the severity for what they were doing."Jeff Brody runs a coin shop a block away from Casa Orinda. His business wasn't impacted by the power outage."Nothing is perishable. If somebody comes by and finds me closed, they come by another day," explains Brody.Though the power is finally back on, his big concern is what comes next. He expects more outages in the future."I don't expect the current crop of politicians are either going to get serious or resign, so as far as I can tell, the state is going to continue its downward slide," says Brody.PG&E crews said they are "confident" they can restore energy in Sonoma and Napa counties by the end of the day.In Napa County, there were a total of 32,500 customers who lost power. As of 10:30 a.m., 13,500 customers in the county remained without powerIn Sonoma County, PG&E said approximately 66,000 customers were without power during the peak of the outages.In Eastern Santa Rosa, outages took a toll. At the Baskin-Robbins store inside the St. Francis Mall, Don Snider and his wife, Chris, had to clear gallons of ice cream from their cases. "The freezer is supposed to be able to keep them cold for three days," Don said. "That didn't work last time."Chris, meantime, kept working in at the back, seeing only with a battery-powered light. She wasn't happy. "I was going to submit a claim to PG&E for the outage during the fire today," she said. "Don't know what good it will do. They're bankrupt."Inside a Valero service station and store at Highway 12 and Farmers Lane, manager Angel Ramos wasn't happy, either. "We're going to lose money. We need to send all these perishables to another store."Just moving from point A to point B in this outage has proven to be challenging. Traffic lights are out. The Santa Rosa Fire Department reports more accidents than usual. They even had one call Wednesday morning to a home where the owners had begun to feel the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning. "Keep your generator outside," said Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal. "Run one inside and it will become a health hazard."The seven days of darkness first anticipated across parts of San Jose have been shortened for many impacted PG&E customers.According to the City, the utility expects power to be back to nearly all of its impacted customers by Friday."What is a minor inconvenience for a few hours becomes a major public health and public safety hazard over several days," Mayor Sam Liccardo told the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.Mayor Liccardo vowed to continue pressing the issue of compensation, until PG&E answers for what he calls "considerable public cost.""An initial estimate of the cost to the city so far in dealing with this Public Safety Power Shutdown is about half-a-million dollars," Liccardo told reporters.The $500,000 considers extra staffing, hours worked, supplies purchased and much more. The City expects that number will go up.In San Mateo County, most of the areas in the PG&E fire zone were south of Highway 92, all the way to the Coast.An estimated 14,000 to 15,000 PG&E customer in portions of San Mateo County lost their power.The Tom Lantos Tunnel at Devils Slide on Highway One has remained open through the outage.Governor Newsom slammed PG&E Thursday, calling the mass outages throughout California this week, "unacceptable"."This is not from my perspective a climate change story," said Governor Newsom, who added, "as much as a story about greed and mismanagement over the course of decades. Neglect. A desire to advance not public safety, but profits."On Thursday at a press conference at PG&E headquarters in San Francisco, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson responded to the Governor's remarks."I haven't delved into all those matters. I might have some slight disagreement with the Governor if I did, but I'm looking forward and I'm just trying to make this better."Johnson was both apologetic and on the defense about the utility's decision to cut power to 738,000 customers in 33 counties, given wind speeds, which PG&E meteorologists say were more than 70MPH in some areas."We faced a choice here between hardships on everyone or safety, and we chose safety. And I do apologize for the hardship this has caused, but I think we made the right call on safety."Johnson also apologized for PG&E's poor communication, incorrect outage maps, and their website, which crashed repeatedly throughout the week."They keep you like you're in prison in your own home, without doing anything," said Jaime Penate, who lives in the Oakland Hills. He lost power and a lot of business as a result.He says PG&E needs to improve, "keep those lines clean, invest more money in that. This can't happen again. It's not acceptable at this point. There's a lot of loss."Johnson did say that future public safety power outages are likely. So ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen, asked how PG&E plans to better serve their customers and community in the event of more fire safety blackouts."Is PG&E going to do anything more to help businesses, to help agencies have backup generation? Reimbursements? Anything for the financial hardships this creates? Grocery stores bringing in freezer trucks?""Well, we will have to think about that. I haven't really thought about that. I've been immersed in the middle of this event. So let's think about that and the next time we meet, you can ask me the question again."