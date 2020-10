PG&E warns of potential outages in Bay Area starting Sunday

PSPS Update: Restoration to Continue Friday Morning with a Goal of Restoring Power to Essentially All 31k Customers by the End of the Day - Power already restored power to approximately 74% of customers affected by the Oct. 21 PSPS https://t.co/AbnwHzzyMF pic.twitter.com/eNLf3UmtWh — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 23, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says new power shutoffs are possible from Sunday to Tuesday when more dangerous winds pick up The utility says more information about possible shutoffs this Sunday will be available by 8 p.m.Across Northern California, 31,000 PG&E customers Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo countie were impacted by Thursday's PSPS event. The utility said it expects to have all customers' power restored by tonight.Thursday's planned shutoffs in Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties were cancelled after the weather improved.