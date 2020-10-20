PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E warns of potential outages in Bay Area starting Sunday

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says new power shutoffs are possible from Sunday to Tuesday when more dangerous winds pick up.

The utility says more information about possible shutoffs this Sunday will be available by 8 p.m.

MORE: Find out if you'll be impacted by PSPS here


Across Northern California, 31,000 PG&E customers Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo countie were impacted by Thursday's PSPS event. The utility said it expects to have all customers' power restored by tonight.

Thursday's planned shutoffs in Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties were cancelled after the weather improved.



You can read the full advisory and check for the most current updates here.

Go here for the latest stories about PG&E.

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywindbay areapower outagepg&econtra costa countymountainspg&e public safety power shutofffire safetymarin county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
Napa Co. residents brace for another PG&E power shutoff
More PG&E shutoffs likely, would impact thousands across Bay Area
AP: PG&E lacked basic training before power shutoffs
Relief in weather is coming, Bay Area!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Our America: Living While Black
Who won the presidential debate: Trump or Biden?
CA court rules rideshare drivers are employees, not contractors
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
AccuWeather forecast: Short break from fire threat
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Man accused of plotting to kill Biden; van with guns found
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Alameda Co. moves into orange tier
Drive-in viewing party held in SF for final presidential debate
Bay Area fire danger spikes with powerful winds heading our way
Can Americans prepay their taxes?
OUSD apologizes for 'historically racist' term used in survey
More TOP STORIES News