PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Some Bay Area residents on edge as PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week

By Cornell W. Barnard
PG&E is warning about the chance of another Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) this week which could affect parts of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday. The utility says it's still too early to say where, or give specifics.

However, many are already bracing for the possibility of losing power again.

News of another PG&E public safety power shutoff was tough for many residents of Marin County to hear.

Ann Woodward and her husband George weren't expecting to lose power the week before Thanksgiving.

Ann recalls not having any electricity for several days last month.

"We had no power, we used lanterns, we had no hot water, it was tough," said Woodward.

Staff at Farm House Local were busy serving Sunday Brunch. But during October's power shutoff, the restaurant was forced to close and lost thousands of dollars. Manager Enrique Canul doesn't want to re-live it.

"You know, we had to throw away everything in the restaurant, dairy, seafood," said Canul.

PG&E Says it's watching a weather system that could increase the risk of wildfires mid-week.

"So right now, we're monitoring the forecast for Wednesday Nov. 20th, which shows the potential for dry, windy weather for the Sierra Foothills and North Bay Areas," PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said.

The utility says the lack of rain is not helping.

"What should have been the end to fire season has not happened," Boyles added.

PG&E says the approaching weather pattern could be similar to the one which prompted a PSPS on October 23rd, impacting 180,000 customers.

"I'm sure it's for the best, why they're doing this. I hope so," said Larkspur Resident Angie Epidendio.

Others aren't so sure.

"I think it's years of mismanagement coming home to roost, I think the public needs to be ready to deal with this for a few years, it's terrible," said Eric Christensen from Kentfield.

PG&E says in the event of a PSPS, it will try and give customers a 48-hour warning. The utility says its website, which crashed during the last major power shut off has been improved to handle increased traffic.

