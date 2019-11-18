PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E may issue more mandatory power outages this week

By and Cornell W. Barnard
PG&E is warning about the chance of another Public Safety Power Shutoff this week which could affect parts of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday. The utility says it will start warning customers as soon as this morning in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma Counties.

News of another PG&E public safety power shutoff was tough for many residents of Marin County to hear.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off

Ann Woodward and her husband George weren't expecting to lose power the week before Thanksgiving.

Ann recalls not having any electricity for several days last month.

"We had no power, we used lanterns, we had no hot water, it was tough," said Woodward.

Staff at Farm House Local were busy serving Sunday Brunch. But during October's power shutoff, the restaurant was forced to close and lost thousands of dollars. Manager Enrique Canul doesn't want to re-live it.

"You know, we had to throw away everything in the restaurant, dairy, seafood," said Canul.

RELATED: Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PG&E Says it's watching a weather system that could increase the risk of wildfires mid-week.

"So right now, we're monitoring the forecast for Wednesday Nov. 20th, which shows the potential for dry, windy weather for the Sierra Foothills and North Bay Areas," PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said.

The utility says the lack of rain is not helping.

"What should have been the end to fire season has not happened," Boyles added.

PG&E says the approaching weather pattern could be similar to the one which prompted a PSPS on October 23rd, impacting 180,000 customers.

RELATED: I-TEAM: History of PG&E's power problems

"I'm sure it's for the best, why they're doing this. I hope so," said Larkspur Resident Angie Epidendio.

Others aren't so sure.

"I think it's years of mismanagement coming home to roost, I think the public needs to be ready to deal with this for a few years, it's terrible," said Eric Christensen from Kentfield.

PG&E says in the event of a PSPS, it will try and give customers a 48-hour warning. The utility says its website, which crashed during the last major power shut off has been improved to handle increased traffic.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiaelectricpower outagepg&etechnologypg&e public safety power shutoffweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
WATCH IN 60: PG&E customers billed extra, VP Pence at NASA Ames, school board protest
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
Show More
Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job
Paradise football team remains undefeated
49ers rally to beat Cardinals 36-26
Raiders on 3-game win streak after beating Bengals 17-10
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
More TOP STORIES News