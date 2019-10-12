PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E website crash angered anxiety-filled customers amid power shutdown

By
PG&E learned an important lesson this week as its website crashed under the heavy volume of customers told to go there for power shutdown details. Hungry for that information, PG&E customers quickly overwhelmed the utility company's website.

That frustrated Morgan Monzon in San Jose.

RELATED: Northern California man dependent on oxygen died 12 minutes after electricity went out, official says

"I think it was like really bad 'cause people wanted to know and prepare for it," she said.

So, customers were kind of left in the dark, even as PG&E encouraged them to go to its website.

Linda Giammona, PG&E's chief customer officer, acknowledged the problem late Thursday at a news briefing at its headquarters in San Francisco.

"We saw volume that we never expected to see at our website when we notified our customers," she said.

If anyone should understand the potential for a website to crash, it should be PG&E. Just like its overhead transmission lines, the internet and websites are subject to the same principles of supply, demand and overload.

RELATED: A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts

Ahmad Banafa is a professor at San Jose State and an expert on the internet and e-commerce. He says websites should anticipate traffic volume and perform reliability tests, a lesson learned by retailers who faced similar slowdowns and crashes in the early days of Black Friday sales. PG&E added bandwidth but still saw its sites crash. Customers tried to log in repeatedly, which only made the situation worse.

"It's not just you check that website once," Banafa said. "You check it multiple times, so every time you check it, you are actually a link to that website. So it's a catching up with the traffic that they have during that time."

Social media posts proliferated as customers' ire grew, finding it unacceptable, especially in the Bay Area, that PG&E underestimated website traffic.

Sky Stanfield wrote on Twitter, "It isn't a great sign for PG&E that their shutoff map website is crashing. If they didn't plan for that what else didn't they think of in this?"

"You don't know how many people are going to check it at that time," noted Prof. Banafa. "If it's spread over 24 hours, you can handle it."

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapa countysanta clara countyalameda countypower outagepg&epower polescontra costa countywildfirepg&e public safety power shutoffsonoma countysan mateo county
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Saddleridge Fire may have started near electrical tower in Sylmar
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
PG&E says power restored to 74 percent of customers
Show More
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
'Jesus shoes' with holy water soles sell out in minutes
Fire burning in LA's El Sereno neighborhood
VIDEO: Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
Bay Area parent avoids prison time in college admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News