PHOTOS: Bay Area supporters celebrate 2020 presidential win of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

"Harris in Da White House" was one of the photos captured in Oakland's Grand Avenue. Once the announcement that Joe Biden garnered enough votes to receive Pennsylvania's electoral votes and went over the needed 270, then declared president, thousands flocked over to San Francisco Castro District and raised their rainbow, US and Biden/Harris flags.
For many across the nation and in the Bay Area, thousands expressed their excitement as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will soon lead a country that many would agree is in need of a positive change.
