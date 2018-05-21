ROYAL WEDDING

Royal wedding 2018: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more featured in new official photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">This official wedding photo shows the bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, bottom second from left, and the page boys, including Prince George, to the bride's right. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)</span></div>
Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared new official wedding photos on Monday that included their families as well as the bridesmaids and page boys.

On Saturday, the archbishop of Canterbury declared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle husband and wife.

Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, made the proclamation after the couple promised to love and cherish one another "till death us do part" and exchanged rings.

The British-American pair is now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the duchess will take her place among senior members of the royal family.

See the new photos, along with other photos from the big day, in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
