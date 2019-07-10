Society

Royal cousins outing! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and baby Archie attend polo competition together

It's been less than a week since baby Archie's christening, but royals fans are already getting another glimpse of him, this time with other young royals.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, was spotted in his mom's arms at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, as were his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dads Prince William and Prince Harry competed in the event, which raises money for charity.


Duchess Kate was also there with her kids and was spotted cuddling with Prince Louis, her youngest, while older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen playing with a soccer ball.

William and Kate's three children were spotted at the Trooping of the Colours last month, but it's a rare sighting for little Archie, who's almost three months old.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years



MORE ON THE ROYAL KIDS

Baby Archie Christening: Royal family holds private Windsor Castle ceremony

Yankees give Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tiny jersey for baby Archie

Royal kids make appearance at Trooping the Colours

The British royal family tree and the line of succession
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal babyroyalsroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News