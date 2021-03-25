Society

'F*** this place': Southwest pilot's expletive-filled rant against San Francisco Bay Area caught on hot mic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Southwest Airlines pilot was caught on a hot mic making an expletive-filled rant against the Bay Area.

The unidentified pilot was heard on a radio frequency at Mineta San Jose Airport as the flight taxied for departure.

Here's part of what he said:

"F**k this place, goddamn liberal f***s. Like eight guns out here somewhere as it is. F*****g weirdos, probably driving around in F*****g Hyundais, F*****g roads and s**t that go slow as f**k."

Southwest Airlines tells ABC7 News the comments made by the pilot are inconsistent with their company culture.

The carrier says they will deal with the matter internally.

The FAA says it is also investigating the radio chatter, because the pilot may have broken regulations.
