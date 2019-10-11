PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E Power Outage Shut Off: Woman with spina bifida tells agency to 'plan better, do better' during Public Safety Power Shutoff

By Melanie Woodrow
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- People who identify themselves as having disabilities say PG&E forgot about them during the Public Safety Power Shutoff. Elizabeth Jones has spina bifida, which is why she uses a wheelchair. Her roommate also has a disability. They live in El Cerrito in a third floor apartment and called PG&E for guidance about what they should do. Jones says PG&E's response was not what she expected.

"They kind of hummed and hawed at her and they were like, 'Um well uh there might be this one place but we're not really sure,'" said Jones.

She says the advice they gave her roommate was to stay with friends.

RELATED: SF woman with disability who says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides is calling for change

"Unfortunately, the disabled community is not one people know about until they are involved in it, until you become paralyzed, until you have an accident or until you become elderly," Jones said. "So we're forgotten, which is unacceptable at this point, a life is a life."

Jones lost a friend who uses a wheelchair in a wildfire.

"It really does kind of scare me that that could be me next," she said.

She has a message for PG&E: "Plan better do better."

RELATED: Santa Cruz woman creates farm to help people with disabilities build roots

A PG&E spokesperson writes in an emailed statement to ABC7 News, "We understand the hardship turning off the power for safety can be for customers, especially the customer with whom you spoke and all customers with similar circumstances. We don't take this action lightly. We do everything we can, dependent on weather, to send customer alerts at 48 hours, 24 hours and just prior to shutting off the power. We do so through automated calls, texts and emails. In the instance of customers on our Customer Care program, we make a concerted effort to reach them and make repeated attempts until we can verify that they have been contacted. The safety of our customers is our highest responsibility."

Jones stayed with her parents on Wednesday night in Orinda, who lost power but live in a home where she wouldn't have to worry about getting up and down stairs in her wheelchair in the dark.

For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyel cerritodisabilitypg&edisability issuespg&e public safety power shutoff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff
LIVE: PG&E gives updates as restoration continues after outages in California
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E gives updates as restoration continues after outages in California
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
PG&E workers and families plead for compassion amidst power outages
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
8th grade football team helps manager with spina bifida score touchdown
400-acre brush fire near Moreno Valley prompts evacuations
Show More
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
Uber launches feature to travel with pets
SJ school placed on lockdown after student brandished gun, police say
Brisbane Fire: Voluntary evacuations lifted, 60 percent contained
PG&E Outages: 'If you still have power, you will not lose power'
More TOP STORIES News