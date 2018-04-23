PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Planned Parenthood finds a new home in Mountain View

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte has been operating in Mountain View for more than two decades-and it appears it will continue to do so. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte has been operating in Mountain View for more than two decades-and it appears it will continue to do so.

A year ago, the non-profit clinic was notified it would have to leave because the building's owner had new plans for the space at San Antonio Road and California Street.

The prospect of finding a new, affordable location in Mountain View was a daunting task, to say the least.

But, Planned Parenthood struck gold.

The clinic was able to buy a building just two blocks away at California and Showers Drive.

The cost: $7 million.

For Planned Parenthood, it's a victory.

Not only can the clinic continue to serve patients in the area, it will own the building and therefore won't face getting evicted again down the line.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian was quick to offer solutions to the problem when it arose a year ago.

He suggested the county identify a space, open a county health clinic and bring in Planned Parenthood as a partner.

As it turns out, the opposite is happening.

Planned Parenthood will be leasing part of its new building to the county. Simitian said the county plans to use it to provide additional health services.

Planned Parenthood is currently remodeling the new space.

It expects to open in January 2019 without any interruption in patient services.

