Plans for 'straight pride parade' underway in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Plans for a straight pride parade are underway in Modesto.

A flyer circulating on social media is advertising the event in late August.

So far the city has not provided the event planner with a permit.

Feelings about the event are mixed.

One woman tells ABC 7 News, "I don't think we need to give a permit for anything that when you go to the page it talks about whiteness it talks about western civilization it talks about being Caucasian."

One man called it "ridiculous."

Another woman said, "If I'm here I'll be there."

The organizer says he is part of the "National Straight Pride Coalition."

He says the event is his group's cultural answer to their opponents.
