'Play On!' Toys 'R' Us says goodbye with heartfelt message

Toys 'R' Us posted a heartfelt goodbye message on its website, telling customers to "Play on!" (Toys 'R' Us)

NEW JERSEY (KGO) --
"Play on!" This is the heartfelt goodbye message Toys "R" Us posted on its website as the company closes the rest of its U.S. stores on Friday.

This chain has been known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

The rest of the company's message read, "Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother and sister who's built a couch-cushion rocket ship, made up a hero adventure, or invented something gooey. Promise us just this one thing: Don't ever grow up. Play on!"

The retail giant announced earlier this year it would sell or close all 800 of its stores after six decades in business.

Following the news, social media users expressed their dismay and reminisced Some shared memories about working there or about buying toys there, but some talked about simply going there as a kid to be near all those toys. And still others talked about the catalog and the company's iconic theme song.

