Society

Dating website Plenty of Fish banning filtered photos

SAN FRANCISCO -- No more fake photos. The dating site Plenty of Fish is going filter-free.

Company officials say the decision comes after a survey found 70 percent of singles think filtered photos are deceptive. More than half of the people surveyed said they thought filters should be banned. A third said they have rejected a match because of a filtered photograph.

Filters can make people look more attractive than they are in real life or add cute accessories such as cat or bunny ears.

Plenty of Fish has 150 million users worldwide.

The site will use artificial intelligence to remove previously-posted pictures that have filters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingphotoshopromancerelationshipstechnologyphoto
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person killed after being hit by BART train; Powell St. BART station closed
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Widow grieves for husband killed in SF crash
Mayor reacts to Trump's threat of EPA action against SF
What is 'Hamilton?'
Show More
Volunteers needed for Battle for the Bay cleanup challenge
Bay Bridge remnant resonates physically -- and literally
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight
More TOP STORIES News