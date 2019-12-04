Society

Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo is stopping by ABC7 on Wednesday for a special talk about spirituality in the modern age.

Writer Yung Pueblo is in San Francisco this week, and today he's our guest. He's known for his book "Inward" and for leading a movement of healing to self-love, transformation, and personal freedom. His writing is reaching a local and global audience.

He will be a guest speaker at the event "Spirituality in Modern Life" on Thursday, Dec. 5 at LinkedIn in San Francisco.

Check back here around 3:30 p.m. PT for a live stream of ABC7's one-on-one interview with Yung Pueblo.

The event will also be streamed on ABC7's Instagram and Facebook pages.

You can follow Yung Pueblo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopoetrybooksbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
Rain triggers landslide, problems on Bay Area roadways
Show More
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Officials seek ideas for replacing Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
TIMELINE: December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News