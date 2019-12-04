Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo is stopping by ABC7 on Wednesday for a special talk about spirituality in the modern age.
Writer Yung Pueblo is in San Francisco this week, and today he's our guest. He's known for his book "Inward" and for leading a movement of healing to self-love, transformation, and personal freedom. His writing is reaching a local and global audience.
He will be a guest speaker at the event "Spirituality in Modern Life" on Thursday, Dec. 5 at LinkedIn in San Francisco.
Check back here around 3:30 p.m. PT for a live stream of ABC7's one-on-one interview with Yung Pueblo.
The event will also be streamed on ABC7's Instagram and Facebook pages.
You can follow Yung Pueblo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
