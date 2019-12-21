7-year-old boy dies after fence hits student at San Rafael elementary school, police say

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Rafael are investigating a tragic incident that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy from Greenbrae. The Marin County Coroner did not disclose the child's identity due to his age.
Flowers were left on the playground of Mark Day School, a private school in San Rafael, where a 7-year old boy was playing during the lunch hour on Thursday, when police say he was critically injured by a section of schoolyard fence.
"It's a manual fence on a track, we're still trying to investigate how this happened, at some point the fence came off the track and hit the boy and took him to the ground," said San Rafael Police Lieutenant, Dan Fink.
School staff rushed to remove the child from the fence and called 911, sadly he died later at the hospital.
The school flag was lowered in memory of the little boy and made grief counselors available to students and staff Friday.
Even police and firefighters who responded to the tragedy had their own debrief.
"We're human and we have kids too, it's a horrible thing to deal with, everybody's heart is going out to the family, everybody's devastated," said Fink.
In a statement, Joe Harvey the head of Mark Day School said: "The safety of our students is so important to all of us, and we want to understand how this could've happened. The section of campus where this occurred will be completely closed off."
At a time of holiday joy and happiness, this campus is grieving.
Parents and school staff declined to speak with ABC7 News.
Harvey released a full statement about the incident on Thursday evening that can be read below:
"It is with a very heavy heart that I write this message today, to tell you of a tragic accident involving one of our young students. Earlier today, a student was fatally injured on our playground. Members of our staff witnessed the accident, immediately called 911, and did their best to provide care for the student. He was transported to the hospital but, tragically, did not survive. We have expressed our support and condolences to his parents, and ask that all of you hold them in your thoughts as well.
Other students and faculty and staff members witnessed this distressing accident, and we know they also will require support from their parents and other caring adults. We will have school tomorrow. We are, however, canceling morning assembly, and are making arrangements to have counselors available for any student who needs extra support during this very difficult time. Please use your judgment about whether your child should attend school tomorrow. We will be reaching out in the future with additional resources to help you talk with your child about this.
We don't have full details yet about how this occurred, but are working with authorities to investigate. The safety of our students is so important to all of us, and we want to understand how this could have happened. The section of campus where this occurred will be completely closed off.
The death of someone so young is devastating for all of us, and even more so under these circumstances and at this time of year, when we are surrounded by celebrations while we mourn. All of us at Mark Day School express our deepest sympathies to his family, classmates and friends."
7-year-old boy dies after fence hits student at San Rafael elementary school, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News