SOCIETY

Police officer pens letter to Ohio teen he caught going 100 mph

EMBED </>More Videos

"I hope you can envision me sitting in your kitchen telling your screaming mother that you have been killed," the officer wrote on Facebook.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio --
A police officer wrote an open letter to a teenager he caught going 100 miles per hour Sunday morning.

The North Ridgeville Police Department shared the letter on Facebook, as the officer hopes the speeding teen constantly thinks about what he did.

RELATED: CHP says it's a myth 'sports cars' get pulled over more often

"You seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision," the officer wrote. "I don't feel bad about this ticket at all. In fact, I'm proud of it. I hope you're paying it off for months and with every payment you think about how it wasn't worth it. I hope you slow down."

The note instantly went viral and has been shared over 65,000 times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldspeedingteenagerfacebookOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
More Society
Top Stories
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
Sentencing postponed for Oakland man convicted of supporting ISIS
VIDEO: Surfers catch big waves at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
Dangerous surf attracts spectators to San Francisco's Ocean Beach
Massive waves hit Bay Area beaches
Oakland native, Bears offensive lineman proposes to girlfriend after game
Holiday shipping deadlines 2018
Philippines' Catriona Gray named Miss Universe 2018
Show More
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Accuweather Forecast: Rain departs for now but high surf remains
EXCLUSIVE: SF security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma
Google to spend $1 billion on expansion in New York City
Family: Victim on phone with her mother when killed near newborn
More News