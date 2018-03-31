STEPHON CLARK

Police presence heavy at Golden 1 Center ahead of Warriors, Kings game

There was a large police presence around the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before the Warriors, Kings game Saturday night. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
There was a large police presence around the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before the Warriors, Kings game Saturday night.

Tickets are being checked at the barricades.

They're trying to prevent protesters from shutting down the entrances which has happened several times since the deadly police shooting of Stephon Clark on March 18. Two officers searching for someone who was breaking car windows encountered Clark in his grandmother's back yard.

There are not any protests expected Saturday.

Earlier in the day retired Golden State Warrior and Sacramento native Matt Barnes held a rally for police accountability.

An independent autopsy report released yesterday showed Clark was shot eight times, six of which were in his back.

The news sparked fresh protests last night.

Barnes called for open dialogue between police and the community during the rally Saturday. He held Clark's sons, ages three and one, on stage as he announced a scholarship effort. "We're going to get some accountability. I'm in the process of starting a Clark boys scholarship fund, to make sure these boys go to college," Barnes announced.

"I think it's good. I think it's good that he's voicing his opinion out there and so anyone who wanted to join him had the chance to join him and spread their word so," Roseville resident Dylan Conner said.

Back at the Golden 1 Center the recent protests are certainly on everyone's mind, but everything has been calm Saturday.

Earlier this week coach Steve Kerr said warriors players could join Barnes if they wanted to participate.

We have heard reports on social media that people may be rallying in support of police however that effort had not materialized as of 5 p.m.

