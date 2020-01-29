Society

Police say little girl found at Fremont park reunited with family

Fremont Police are looking for the parents of a little girl found at a park on Jan. 28, 2020.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a little girl who was found at a Fremont park has been reunited with her family.

Fremont police were looking for the parents of a little girl who was found at Crandall Creek Park around 3pm on Tuesday.

Someone called 911 reporting the girl alone at the park.

Officers responded and took her on a search for her family in a neighborhood adjacent to the park.

They went door-to-door and spoke with neighbors.

It took about an hour of searching, and the girl was back with her family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfremontsocietyfamilychild rescue
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Public Works director, restaurant owner arrested on corruption charges
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Challenger explosion anniversary marked 34 years later
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Super Bowl 2020 food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Show More
NFL, Ocean Conservancy volunteers clean up Miami beach
Coach killed in California helicopter crash remembered by husband
Video: Best of 49ers' George Kittle on Super Bowl Opening Night
Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus among newly announced Oscar presenters
Petition growing for Kobe Bryant to be new NBA logo
More TOP STORIES News