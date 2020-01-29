Police say little girl found at Fremont park reunited with family

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a little girl who was found at a Fremont park has been reunited with her family.Fremont police were looking for the parents of a little girl who was found at Crandall Creek Park around 3pm on Tuesday.Someone called 911 reporting the girl alone at the park.Officers responded and took her on a search for her family in a neighborhood adjacent to the park.They went door-to-door and spoke with neighbors.It took about an hour of searching, and the girl was back with her family.