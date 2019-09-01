pope francis

Pope Francis rescued by Vatican firefighters after getting stuck in elevator for 25 minutes

VATICAN CITY -- Where's the pope? He's stuck in a Vatican elevator.

Thousands of people who were gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional Sunday on-the-dot-of-noon appearance by Pope Francis were watching for the window of the Apostolic Palace to be thrown open so they could listen to the pope's remarks and receive his blessing. But after seven minutes, people were looking at each other quizzically: no pope?

Then Francis popped out and answered their question: "First of all I must excuse myself for being late. I was blocked in an elevator for 25 minutes."

Apparently referring to electrical power, Francis explained that there was a "drop in tension," causing the elevator to get stuck.

"Thank God the firefighters intervened," Francis said, referring to tiny Vatican City State's own fire department.

He then asked for a round of applause for his rescuers, and went ahead with his regular remarks and blessings, concluding with an announcement that he has chosen 13 churchmen to become the Church's newest cardinals.

The Vatican didn't say if the pope was alone in the elevator or accompanied by any of his aides.

RELATED: Pope explains reluctant ring kiss: Fear of spreading germs

EMBED More News Videos

Pope Francis has set the record straight about why he pulled his hand away when throngs of people lined up this week to kiss his ring: for fear of spreading germs.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvatican citypope francisrescuepopeelevatoru.s. & worldfire rescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
Vatican considers allowing married men to become priests
Vatican law: Priests, nuns must report sex abuse, cover-up
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'True Gentleman': Community remembers ABC7's Lorne Morrison
At least 7 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Police union says large crowd attacked SJ officers
Chemicals used in apparent suicide at San Jose hotel force evacuations
Hurricane Dorian update shows path could turn, impact Carolinas
2 killed in car crash while racing in San Jose, police say
Pit bull puppy stolen from SF shelter found in East Oakland
Show More
Odessa woman says gunman who killed 4 pointed gun at her
How is the strength of a hurricane measured?
Pleasanton mother says 5-year-old son squeezed through fence, walked off school's campus
Safari West holds naming contest for newest giraffe
Bracing for Hurricane Dorian: PHOTOS
More TOP STORIES News