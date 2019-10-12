PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says

Power was fully restored to all PG&E customers in the Bay Area affected by planned power outages, officials said.

A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.

Power has not been fully restored to all of Santa Cruz County, according to PG&E.

At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

