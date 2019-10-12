Power fully restored to Bay Area after outages, PG&E says

A PG&E spokesman announced Saturday morning that all counties in the Bay Area impacted by due to the PSPS were restored.
Power has not been fully restored to all of Santa Cruz County, according to PG&E.
At its peak, the shutoffs impacted 737,000 customers statewide.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
