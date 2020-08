PG&E restores power for majority impacted by California's grid operator-directed outages

PG&E Restores Power from Saturday Night Rotating Outages Directed by State Grid Operator - Tonight’s Rotating Outages Were Not a Public Safety Power Shutoff – Heatwave to Continue - Customers Encouraged to Conserve Energy https://t.co/cBeaVRL3k1 pic.twitter.com/RTwfPMprMb — PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 16, 2020

The #ISO declared a Stage 3 Emergency at 6:28 p.m., due to increased electricity demand, the unexpected loss of a 470-MW power plant, and loss of 1,000 MW of wind power. Power was ordered restored at 6:48 p.m., as wind resources increased. https://t.co/HpLZ3uGjB0 — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 16, 2020



LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) says they have restored power to the majority of customers impacted by the outages affecting approximately 220,000 customers on Saturday night.Around 7 p.m. the agency announced rolling blackouts at the direction of the California's grid operator.This comes after the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) also tweeted Saturday evening that it wasn't planning a second night of rolling outages.PG&E warned customers earlier in the day that another round of outages could happen at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. The utility says no customers should be impacted overnight.The outages are expected to impact customers in portions of the Central Coast and Central Valley, including Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Joaquin counties.The rolling blackouts are being called because the state's energy supply is not enough to adequately meet anticipated demand during the statewide heatwave. Other power utilities in the state are being directed to conduct similar rotating outages.In a news release, Michael Lewis, Interim President of PG&E said:On Friday evening, PG&E was directed by California Independent System Operator (ISO) to initiates rotating outages throughout the state.The Stage 3 Emergency declaration was called on Friday and Saturday after extreme heat drove up electricity demand across California, causing the ISO to dip into its operating reserves for supply to cover demand.Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.San Jose teacher Mariana Garcia is one of over thousands PG&E customers affected by rotating power outages since Friday. Unlike many who got their power back this morning it's been over 24 hours for her without electricity and her biggest concern now is not having her lesson plan ready for her students."Usually what happens is that over the weekend you start posting your things on Google classroom and well I'm not able to do that so I'm crossing my fingers that Monday morning to prepare my lessons," said Mariana Garcia.In the East Bay at some point close to 8,000 were in the dark. With temperatures reaching over 105 degrees driving was the saving grace for some."The only air conditioning we have is my car. Luckily my tank is full and we've been cruising around Livermore," said Stephen Coronado.The heat is also increasing the number of emergency calls. In Contra Costa County, the fire protection District is gearing up to respond to potential fires."They are expecting thunderstorms with lighting strikes. If we have lighting during this hot weather we are concern about the number of vegetation fires that we'll have," said Tracie Dutter, fire prevention captain Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday night in Contra Costa County."We have called for additional staffing. We have an additional engine already staffed. We called our Crew-12 which is our hand crew for vegetation fires. We have an additional chief officer and our dozer on standby," said Captain Dutter.PG&E says essentially all impacted should have power back by Saturday evening but "some customers are still out of power due to separate heat related issues."PG&E strongly encourages all customers to conserve energy through next Wednesday and offers these tips:PG&E also offers tips to stay safe and cool:For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.