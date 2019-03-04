lottery

Powerball jackpot grows to $381M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Wednesday's drawing will be worth $381,000,000!

The cashout value will be $228-million.

RELATED: The largest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots in history

The winning numbers on Saturday: 01-19-25-27-68. The Powerball was 21.

Two $1-million tickets were sold in Delaware and Ohio, but no one hit the jackpot.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina.

Powerball is played in 44 states.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Lottery winner claims prize in Scream mask to hide identity
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Wife of furloughed gov't worker wins $100k, SUV in lottery
Police say roommate stole Vacaville man's $10M winning scratcher ticket
TOP STORIES
Sisters found alive after weekend lost in Humboldt County wilderness
Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy today
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Inside Tonle: San Francisco's only zero waste clothing boutique
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
Police investigate murder of San Jose mother
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Your commute from East Bay to SF could get even worse
More TOP STORIES News