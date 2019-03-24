lottery

Powerball: No winners reported in drawing, jackpot now estimated at $750M

EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is now among the top 10 largest in history.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The winning numbers for Saturday night's $638.8 million Powerball jackpot are 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

No winners were reported and the jackpot is now estimated to be at $750 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The jackpot is now among the top 10 largest in history.

LIST: The luckiest places to buy your lottery ticket in the Bay Area

Our odds of winning were 1 in 292 million.

MORE: Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots: The 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.

See more stories about the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniajackpotpowerballbuzzworthyu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
LIST: Bay Area's luckiest lottery spots
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
TOP STORIES
Police say 1 dead, at least 3 injured in SF shooting
Police release photos of suspect in Oakland BART train stabbing
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tam
Memorial held for son of Oakland councilwoman who was fatally shot in LA
Major multi-vehicle pileup on I-5 in Gorman leaves several injured, officials say
With Curry resting, Doncic and Dirk lift Mavs over Warriors 126-91
Show More
Whale likely spotted at Marin County beach
San Jose backyard super bloom opens to the public
Ammunition in luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
'Family flight crew goals': Mother-daughter pilot duo delights passengers
More TOP STORIES News