Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $750 million

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one won the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot sprung to $750 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest jackpot in lottery history and the third-largest in the history of the game.

If you were to win, the cash option would be $465.5 million before taxes.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
