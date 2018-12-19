GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George HW Bush secretly sponsored Filipino boy for 10 years

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush sponsored a boy from the Philippines for 10 years.

President George H.W. Bush never shied away from giving back to others and that continues to ring true even after his death.

The non-profit group Compassion International revealed that the president sponsored a 7-year-old boy in the Philippines named Timothy for 10 years.

PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush


Bush sent money that went toward Timothy's education, extracurricular activities and his meals.

The late president would use the pseudonym "G Walker" when he wrote letters to the boy.

But keeping the secret about the president's identity was no easy task.

RELATED: The George and Barbara Bush love story

A security team carefully screened each letter, but Bush would sometimes drop more hints than he was supposed to, like saying he'd been to the White House and that his dog Sadie had met a lot of famous people.

Timothy never caught on to the clues until much later. He found out that Bush was his sponsor when he graduated from the program in 2010.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushnon-profitu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored in New York
Celebrities and notable figures who died in 2018
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in SoCal city
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
Half Moon Bay swells pounding boats as surfers ride waves
More Society
Top Stories
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
Yemeni mom may arrive tonight to be with dying 2-year-old in Oakland
Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell
Mineta San Jose Airport surpasses Oakland for number of travelers
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored in New York
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
San Francisco mayor asks for brother's early prison release
Show More
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Mustang impounded after plates covered with Safeway receipt
District of Columbia sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica's access to user data
Accuweather Forecast: Mildest today, rain tomorrow
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in SoCal city
More News