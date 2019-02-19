Pres. Obama, Stephen Curry, John Legend attend Oakland Obama Foundation event

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Former President Obama, Warriors star Stephen Curry, and musician John Legend were in Oakland Tuesday.
It's part of a two-day event for the Obama Foundation's MBK Rising!
My Brother's Keeper Alliance is aimed at closing the opportunity gaps facing young men and boys of color.
ABC7 News was at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School in Oakland.
That's where groups took part in a day of service ahead of Tuesday's event.
Former A's All-Star pitcher Dave Stewart was there.
He says it's important for young black men to believe they have opportunities to achieve greatness.
"We are looking out for each other and making sure the advancement of our youth and minorities here in the Bay Area. We are making sure we pave a way for them."
There was a town hall meeting with President Obama Tuesday.
The event was invitation-only.