SF PRIDE

Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Pride weekend kicked off with plenty of fanfare in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Pride weekend kicked off with plenty of fanfare.

"This is amazing whoo, I love San Francisco," said one person as the Trans Parade began at 18th and Dolores.

RELATED: SF Pride 2018 parade and event details

"It's a lovely day, it's a little hot but it's lovely and I'm so happy and so privileged to be here," said Cookie Bivens.

Ramona Sharples is here for visibility. "This is my second out pride and I'm here because I want to be visible as a trans person for all the people who can't be here today and to make my presence in this city known," said Sharples.

So is Brianna Varner. "I like to show who I am and represent my brothers, my trans sisters and everybody else who falls under the LGBT umbrella," said Varner.

RELATED: SFPD Pride festival 2018 safety tips and security measures

William Vanderkolk and Margaret Blum visiting from Amsterdam arrived right as the march got underway. "This was the first trans march that we saw and it was really special actually to see," said Vanderkolk.

"Interesting, colorful and really good," said Blum.

For more stories, photos, video and information on Pride celebrations in the Bay Area, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypride paradelgbtlgbtqgaygay rightsparadebay area eventswhere you liveSF PrideSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SF PRIDE
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
More SF Pride
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News