PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Harnett County Schools in North Carolina replaces principal who forced student to remove President Trump jersey at football game

EMBED </>More Videos

A principal who asked a student to remove a Trump jersey at a football game is off the job.

ANGIER, N.C. --
A Harnett County principal who forced a Central High School student to remove a jersey with President Donald Trump's name on it has been replaced, Harnett County Schools announced Friday.

"After completing its review of an event that took place at the football game at Harnett Central High School on Friday, Oct. 5, the school district is announcing several personnel changes," the school system said in a release.

Cindy Gordon has been removed as the high school principal and replaced by Catherine Jones, who was the principal at Harnett Primary.

RELATED: Man wearing Donald Trump hat choked, pinned on NYC subway 5 train

Calvetta Dunkins, principal at Dunn Middle School, will step into the same role at Harnett Primary.

The changes came after Mike Collins, the father of the 18-year-old student, spoke to ABC11's Tim Pulliam about the way his son was treated during a high school football game after wearing a jersey printed with Trump's name.

The theme during Harnett Central High School's football game that night was to dress patriotically for USA America night.


Collins said Gordon asked his son to remove the jersey, which he did, but felt humiliated and left the game.

"We don't want any kids violated. We don't want to see kids embarrassed over something like this," Collins told our sister station ABC11. "He was not disrespectful. He was not acting in a manner that would cause attention to him."

After investigating the incident, Harnett County Schools announced the personnel changes.

"We want to emphasize that Harnett County Schools supports and affirms students' rights to express themselves - including wearing clothing expressing political messages or supporting political candidates or officeholders - in ways that are not expected to disrupt school or school events," school spokesperson Natalie Ferrell said in a release. "Harnett County Schools leadership appreciates all the patience of families, students, and the community during this process."

The school system did not say whether Gordon was still employed by the district.

Video on this story is from a previous report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPresident Donald Trumpharnett county newsstudentsclothingbizarreprincipaldonald trumphigh school footballu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Melania Trump says she's 'most bullied person' in the world
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
More President Donald Trump
SOCIETY
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
More Society
Top Stories
Thousands remain without power due to fire danger in North Bay
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Show More
Several North Bay schools cancel classes due to fire-related outages
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash
Sonoma County residents prep for PG&E Red Flag Warning power outages
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
More News