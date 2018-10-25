BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets

A man was caught on camera with his broom and dustpan cleaning up the gutter around the drain on Broadway and Taylor streets. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Some people are taking the cleanliness of the streets into their own hands to help build a better Bay Area.

A man was caught on camera with his broom and dustpan cleaning up the gutter around the drain on Broadway and Taylor streets this week. By the time he was done there wasn't a piece of trash or leaf in sight.

It's just one way people are making a difference.

Many communities like San Francisco and Oakland have an "adopt a drain" program, where you can volunteer to clean up drains in your neighborhood.

For more on the Adopt a Drain program check out the links below:
San Francisco Adopt a Drain
Oakland Adopt a Drain

For more stories about Building a Better Bay Area go here.
