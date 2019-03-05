Stephon Clark

Protestors march in Sacramento after outrage over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Community leaders are leading a march in Sacramento, expressing their outrage after local prosecutors declined to charge two police officers for shooting Stephon Clark to death.

Monday night's march began after sunset-- it followed a plea earlier Monday for California's attorney general to review the case.

Police body cameras captured the moment when two officers shot and killed Clark last year. Sacramento County's District Attorney said the officers used force properly. They saw Clark holding what appear to be a gun.

That object turned out to be the 22-year-old's cell phone.
