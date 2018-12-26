SOCIETY

Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Day address causes controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

Every year Queen Elizabeth delivers her annual Christmas Day address, but this year's address is creating some online controversy. (KGO-TV)

Every year Queen Elizabeth delivers her annual Christmas Day address, but this year's address is creating some online controversy.

The queen delivered her speech on Christmas Day in a luxurious room inside Buckingham Palace.

And in the background, there was a gold plated piano.

Some critics in the UK are now saying the lavish setting makes the queen seem out of touch.

Others though are now coming to the queen's defense.

One said "She's the Queen. You want her in Santa pajamas, drinking cocoa?"

Another was a little more snarky.

"Oh no, they're going to find out the Queen is a wealthy hereditary monarch."

And "Good Morning Britain" host Susanna Reid summed it up saying, "She's the Queen. She has many Palaces. And staff. And have you seen her crown? She's not 'one of us' and yet she brings us all together."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyqueen elizabethu.s. & worldchristmasenglandholiday
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
What's your wish for 2019? Turn it into confetti!
More Society
Top Stories
Residents use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
College football superfans to live atop ESPN billboard in SJ
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Mariah Carey's Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify
Dow Jones closes up more than 1,000 points in best day in 10 years
Warriors face social media backlash after 'Weigh-mond' tweet
Show More
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
How to get around Bay Area on New Year's Eve
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
President Trump, first lady visit troops in Iraq for Christmas
Accuweather Forecast: Trending dry through new year
More News