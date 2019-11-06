Society

Radio host catching heat for comparing 'ok, boomer' to n-word

ROCHESTER, NY -- A radio host in Rochester is being schooled by the Internet for comparing the "n-word" to the phrase "OK, Boomer."

The phrase is getting more use by younger people as a way to criticize the older generation anytime they seem out-of-touch.

In a since-deleted tweet, 60-year-old radio host Bob Lonsberry said Monday, "Boomer' is the n-word of ageism."

Among the thousands of replies, "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings tweeted, "Don't worry, I'm Mormon like this guy so it's okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard 'R'."

Dictionary.com also chimed in saying in part, "Boomer is an informal noun referring to a person born during a baby boom. The n-word is one of the most offensive words in the English language."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyradioracismu.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF district attorney race is worth watching
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
SF moves forward with carpool, express lane plan for Hwy 101, I-280
Kittens glued to TV as black cat interrupts NFL game
Pregnant wife shoots home invasion suspects with AR-15
Show More
Orinda to consider moratorium on short-term rentals after shooting
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Wildfire smoke drifts into Bay Area
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Female skydiving team pulls off record jump
More TOP STORIES News