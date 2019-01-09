SOCIETY

Rare penny could be worth more than $1 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions.

Check your pockets, your purses, and those spaces in between your couch cushions. You might find a penny worth more than a million bucks.

Don Lutes Junior, of Massachusetts, found a rare 1943 Lincoln penny in his change from his high school lunch in 1947, Heritage Auctions said.

He held onto it until he died in September. Now it's going on the auction block.

According to Geek.com, less than 20 of those rare pennies were made because of a mistake.

In 1943, during World War II, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for other uses. But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper on accident.

Don Lutes Junior's rare penny is now up for auction. The current bid is $120,000. But it could go for much more than that. A similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.

The auction ends Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoinsauctionu.s. & worldMassachusetts
SOCIETY
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Alameda businesses step up for Coast Guard families during shutdown
More Society
Top Stories
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
Person of interest arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Tom Steyer says he will not run for president in 2020
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Mom falls in love with sperm donor 12 years after giving birth to his child
Downed tree narrowly misses home in San Jose
Show More
BART release new info, increase reward for suspect in deadly shooting
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
President Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for Calif.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News