A blackout can disable many devices that we have grown to rely on in our homes, like Wifi transmitters, streaming television, and digital assistants like Amazon's Echo and Google Home.Keep your smartphone fully charged.Use an external battery charger that can charge your phone several times. Purchase a more robust battery charger that can charge several devices at a time.Turn your car into a generator by using a power inverter that turns DC current from your vehicle to AC current to power home devices from your car.Store plenty of batteries to power LED flashlights and portable radios. Remember, streaming services won't work without electricity.Refill your car's gas tank when it reaches half a tank to avoid being caught without gasoline during a prolonged blackout when gas pumps may not work.Store plenty of cash since ATM machines likely won't work during a power outage.Disconnect your computer and use a surge protector to avoid damage from a power surge when the electricity comes back on.Learn to operate your garage door without electricity. Pull on the red handle that should be dangling from the garage door unit. This will unhinge the door from the rail so that you can manually lift the door. Some doors have a key so they can be opened from the outside during a power outage.