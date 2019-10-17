Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It could be the next big Coachella -- but for your baby. It's a "Baby Rave" in the Bay Area.
The Bay Area Children's Theatre in Oakland is selling tickets for this monthly event happening this weekend through April.
It's billed as a kid-friendly dance party, featuring the beats of DJ E.T. Hazzard.
It's $7 for adults and children ages one to four.
Babies one and under rave for free.
