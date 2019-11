The remains of a Korean War veteran returned to the Bay Area decades after his death

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An emotional morning at SFO. The remains of a Korean War veteran arrived this morning, decades after he went missing.The remains of Army Sergeant First Class Phillip Mendoza were greeted by Mendoza's 92-year-old sister, who lives in the Bay Area.Mendoza was killed during battle on December 2, 1950. However, his remains were not accounted for until August 2019, after President Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Mendoza's remains were identified by scientists in the more than 55 boxes of remains turned over by North Korea.Mendoza will be buried on Friday at Veterans Memorial in Dixon, in Solano County.