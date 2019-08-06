building a better bay area

7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines -- one for renters and the other for homeowners.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. You can call 415-954-7621 to ask your question or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay arearental propertyhousingrentspoliticshousing market7 on your siderental scamsreal estaterenters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Housing Crisis Town Hall
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business
Bay Area towns caught between pro-housing advocates, residents against change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Crews control small brush fire in San Jose
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Police search for suspect after man slashed, woman stabbed at Berkeley BART station
EXCLUSIVE: Father of Italy stabbing suspect speaks out
Stanford researcher discusses mass shootings in U.S.
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Show More
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in SC
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now
More TOP STORIES News