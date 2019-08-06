7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis
Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. You can call 415-954-7621 to ask your question or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.
TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE
Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.
The following groups are scheduled to take part:
- Home Match San Francisco
- Tenants Together
- Project Sentinel
- San Francisco Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development
- Oakland Tenants Union
- Alameda Renter's Coalition
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE
Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.
The following groups are scheduled to take part:
- Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services
- Oakland Community Land Trust
- Community Housing Development Corp
- Operation Hope
- Hello Housing
- A1 Community Housing Services
- Asian Inc
