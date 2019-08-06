building a better bay area

7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines -- one for renters and the other for homeowners.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. You can call to ask your question (check back for the phone number) or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay arearental propertyhousingrentspoliticshousing market7 on your siderental scamsreal estaterenters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Housing Crisis Town Hall
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business
Bay Area towns caught between pro-housing advocates, residents against change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF woman identified as one of 3 killed in San Diego cliff collapse
Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business
Caretaker requests to relocate neighborhood peacock in SJ
'We have the power to stop it' Gun safety advocates hold rally in Napa
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Show More
Bay Area towns caught between pro-housing advocates, residents against change
Suspects sought in Concord LEGO theft
Nats back Fedde's first win in 8 starts, beat Giants 4-0
Police say suspicious device was 'not a threat' in Mission District
Will Clipper cards be good for tourists?
More TOP STORIES News