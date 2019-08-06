building a better bay area

7 On Your Side Hotline: Get your questions about renting, home buying, home owning answered

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Have questions about housing here in the Bay Area? Whether you rent or own, we have you covered. As part of our week-long look at housing issues throughout the Bay Area, the 7 On Your Side team will be holding two hotlines -- one for renters and the other for homeowners.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: ABC7 covers the Bay Area housing crisis

Both will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. You can call to ask your question (check back for the phone number) or submit them anytime via the form below. You can also send them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging your post #AskFinney.

TUESDAY, AUG. 6: RENTER'S HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a tenant.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7: HOME HOTLINE

Volunteers from various nonprofits will join 7 On Your Side answer your questions on rental issues ranging from finding an affordable apartment to your rights as a homeowner.

The following groups are scheduled to take part:

Take a look at ABC7's latest stories and videos about efforts to Build a Better Bay Area.
