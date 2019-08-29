sleep

Researchers find second 'short sleep' gene

SAN FRANCISCO -- People who do not get much sleep, but are always full of energy might be able to thank their genes.

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco have discovered a second short-sleep gene called ADRB1. People that have the gene feel rested after less than 6.5 hours of sleep; most of us need at least eight hours. The gene mutation allows the individuals to get better rest even when their sleep schedules change.

RELATED: Coffee at night less likely to keep you awake than alcohol, study shows

In 2009, researchers discovered a gene mutation called DEC2; people who have it feel rested after averaging only 6.25 hours of sleep.

Researchers say the better they understand the genetics behind the sleep, the more they're learning about issues that impact it, like insomnia.

See more stories on sleep.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscostudyucsfsleep
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SLEEP
'Energy Star' thermostat recommendations spark debate
Study: Excessive napping could be early sign of Alzheimer's
Study finds daytime naps good for teens, not just toddlers
Go Inside the First Nap Bar in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
FTA puts South Bay BART expansion plans on fast track
Judge to decide if SF man stays in jail despite plans to drop charges
SF residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
UBER ATTACK: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
Show More
QUICK TIP: What's the difference between a credit freeze and a credit lock?
Custom ring stolen from SF tourists but engagement is on
Mom reunited with daughter battling leukemia after temporary waiver to come to US
Extra scrutiny at Unclaimed Property office delays check
Cows, bulls wreaking havoc in South San Jose
More TOP STORIES News