A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died. He was 76.Leach's family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday in L:as Vegas.Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.He signed off by hoping viewers would have "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.Leach's voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on "Saturday Night Live."Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.