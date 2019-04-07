Society

Street closures for Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon to impact traffic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of runners are taking over San Francisco on Sunday for the United Airlines Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.

Seven-thousand runners from 48 states and 44 countries will race across the Golden Gate Bridge and on city streets.

Local bands will also perform live on the race route along the Marina.

RELATED: Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon: Man who lost 250 pounds, oldest runner in race inspire others in San Francisco event

Drivers beware, while the race itself is set to run from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., road closures vary throughout the day.

Some went into effect Saturday and most reopen by midday on Sunday.

Get full details about the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon course map and road closures here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomarathonsrunningmarathonstrafficmarathonstraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SF Rock 'n' Roll Half: Man who lost 250 pounds, 78-year-old runner inspire others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News