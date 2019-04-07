Street closures for Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon to impact traffic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of runners are taking over San Francisco on Sunday for the United Airlines Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon.
Seven-thousand runners from 48 states and 44 countries will race across the Golden Gate Bridge and on city streets.
Local bands will also perform live on the race route along the Marina.
Drivers beware, while the race itself is set to run from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., road closures vary throughout the day.
Some went into effect Saturday and most reopen by midday on Sunday.
