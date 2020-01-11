Society

Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision

LONDON -- The United Kingdom's royal family will gather Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's role in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties, a palace source told ABC News.

Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to go over next steps.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

U.K. media reported Saturday that the queen wants a solution found before Harry's next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. They announced this week they plan to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, with Canada their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show "Suits."

The prince and the former actress married in 2018, and broadcasts of their Windsor Castle wedding were watched around the world. Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the royal family's most popular members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldroyal rumble
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
49ers playoff game expected to bring spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Property owner offers to pay for moving homeless moms occupying vacant Oakland home
Vikings-49ers Preview
1 Injured by freeway shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
NFC divisional playoffs: Everything you need to know about Vikings vs. 49ers
Show More
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Pixar's 'Loop' puts autism in the spotlight
One of the last San Francisco all-girls Catholic High Schools to close in June
AccuWeather forecast: Damp, foggy, cold morning
Sultan of Oman dies, successor quickly named
More TOP STORIES News