SOCIETY

Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95

In this Aug. 14, 1945 file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a woman kiss in New York's Times Square, as people celebrate the end of World War II. (Victor Jorgensen/U.S. Navy, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. --
The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II has died. George Mendonsa was 95.

Mendonsa's daughter, Sharon Molleur, told The Providence Journal Mendonsa fell and had a seizure Sunday at the assisted living facility in Middletown, Rhode Island, where he lived with his wife of 70 years.

Mendonsa was shown kissing Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse's uniform, on Aug. 14, 1945. Known as V-J Day, it was the day Japan surrendered to the United States.

The photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt became one of the most famous photographs of the 20th century.

It was years before Mendonsa and Friedman were confirmed to be the couple.

Friedman died in 2016 at the age of 92.

Mendonsa died two days before his 96th birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywarWorld War IIhistoryphotou.s. & worldbuzzworthyNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?
Inmate saves baby from locked SUV using his car theft skills
VIDEO: BART tests modified entry gates to stop fare cheats
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Southbound I-5 over the Grapevine now open
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Show More
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Average tax refunds fall for second straight week
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
Klay Thompson 'pleads the 5th' on possible LeBron recruiting efforts
More News