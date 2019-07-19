salesforce

Salesforce Tower will soon display images from around San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have ever looked at the top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower at night, you might notice some sort of electronic image, maybe a dancer or if there's a special occasion, a theme.

RELATED: Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween

The images are going to be changing to something far different in a few months.

The tower will soon display various images from San Francisco -- thanks to a network of cameras around the city.

RELATED: Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up San Francisco skyline

An artist is going to edit the recordings, which will show blurry images of people so that those glancing at the display won't be able to recognize them.

So if you have been in San Francisco at all -- you might just make it to the top of the tower.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoartsalesforce
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALESFORCE
Salesforce Transit Center rooftop park reopens to public
Salesforce hosting free one-day workshop in San Jose
Several Bay Area CEOs rank high in employee survey
Salesforce Tower releases more public tour dates for 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News