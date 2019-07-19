Salesforce Tower will soon display images from around San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have ever looked at the top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower at night, you might notice some sort of electronic image, maybe a dancer or if there's a special occasion, a theme.The images are going to be changing to something far different in a few months.The tower will soon display various images from San Francisco -- thanks to a network of cameras around the city.An artist is going to edit the recordings, which will show blurry images of people so that those glancing at the display won't be able to recognize them.So if you have been in San Francisco at all -- you might just make it to the top of the tower.