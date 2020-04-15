Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies amid COVID-19

BELLA, Italy -- Social distancing does not mean you can't celebrate happy hour, according to neighbors in Italy. Residents in the town of Bella came up with a creative way to enjoy drinks together while in quarantine.

New video shows more than half a dozen people using long sticks to hold their glasses and toast from their balconies on April 13.

RELATED: Italians sing, dance on balconies during coronavirus lockdown

Neighbors can be heard saying, "Saluti!"

Mauro Ricigliano shared video on Facebook of his neighbors joining in on the fun.

"Given the emergency situation, we thought we would feel closer by toasting at a distance," Ricigliano told Storyful.

As of Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 7.8 million times on Facebook with comments ranging from "quarantine goals" to "this is extreme!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyneighborcoronavirusitalywineshelter in placeu.s. & worldfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
COVID-19 antibody tests to start shipping out tomorrow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom gives update on California's fight against COVID-19
Coronavirus: San Francisco COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Show More
Coronavirus supplies: How Feds uncovered fraud involving 39 million N95 masks
Outside Lands could be next big Bay Area event canceled due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Newsom unveils plan to reopen California amid COVID-19 crisis
WATCH TODAY: Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders
More TOP STORIES News