SamTrans buses appear to be dropping off homeless in San Francisco

Undated photo of passengers disembarking a SamTrans bus at Sue Bierman Park in San Francisco. (San Francisco Chronicle)

By and Phil Matier
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- SamTrans buses from the Peninsula appear to be regularly dropping off homeless people in San Francisco with no place to go.

Security guards captured video of it happening at Washington and Drumm in San Francisco. The bus comes to the end of the line and then the driver tells everyone to get out. The security guards said they saw several homeless people get off the bus and disappear into the darkness.

RELATED: Battle over navigation center in San Francisco's Embarcadero is not over

ABC7 News contributor Phil Matier broke the exclusive story in this morning's Chronicle. He asked San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin about the practice, he called it unconscionable saying it appears that agencies are playing musical chairs with the homeless.

This comes as San Francisco is spending millions to try and deal with the homeless population it has. The city just opened a $4 million Navigation Center for the homeless on the Embarcadero just a few blocks away.

