CAMP FIRE

San Damiano in Danville hosts Camp Fire victims for holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

High in the hills above Danville, the friars of the San Damiano Retreat Center opened their doors for the Camp Fire victims. (KGO-TV)

by Anser Hassan
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
High in the hills above Danville, the friars of the San Damiano Retreat Center opened their doors for the Camp Fire victims.

The 78-bedroom center is usually closed the week of Christmas. But this year, the friars decided to invite Camp Fire victims to come and stay. Over 40 families accepted.

Sandra Price, who came up with her husband and two kids, says the retreat is not only a much needed getaway, but it's also a time to heal from the trauma of the past few months.

RELATED: Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims

"For our family, it's a healing time right now for us. Losing our home, and business, and my office, was pretty devastating. So, this is a quiet place to heal," she says as she gets ready to take her dog for a walk.

Jeremy Feske and his family have been living in a camper since losing their home in the Camp Fire. But for the past few days, they have had their own bedrooms and a big game to hang out in and spend some time playing board games.

His 17-year-old son, Kaleb Nash, says that just being here is a nice break from the Camp Fire's constant drain on their everyday lives.

"It's just nice to have all these good things to think about, and look forward to the next day. And go and do whatever you want really," says Nash.

RELATED: Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting

They free food, free clothes and free amenities, like toiletries - all donated by local groups.

On Sunday, a nearby salon even offered free haircuts and some therapist offered free massages.

"It's amazing. Those things aren't really up in the front of the of the priority list. So to just get a haircut and take a minute to relax and a back massage was really nice," says Feske.

Much of the facility is staffed this week by over 90 volunteers, like Cher Orio, of Pleasanton. She says she and husband decided to skip a holiday vacation this year and instead spend time here.

RELATED: Ron Howard working on Camp Fire documentary called 'Believe in Paradise'

"My husband and I said we can't do that. We have to come here. We have to volunteer. People lost everything. It's devastating. We have to be with these people and help out," explains Orio.

Kailey Elliott is a cancer survivor, who has been in remission since July. Elliot She has two disabled children. She says that she and her husband came to San Damiano for their kids.

"(I want) to give my kids a little bit of 'normal' for Christmas. To wake up in a real bed, and have a real shower," she says. "And I really appreciate this place for doing that for us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyCamp Fireholidaydonationsdisaster reliefcharityfoodchristmas evechristmasDanville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Deputies using bikes to spread some joy to kids affected by Camp Fire
SF man offering $10K reward after therapy dog goes missing in Camp Fire
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
CAMP FIRE
Bay Area Breweries serving charity beer to help Camp Fire victims
Deputies using bikes to spread some joy to kids affected by Camp Fire
Ron Howard filming Camp Fire documentary
SF man offering $10K reward after therapy dog goes missing in Camp Fire
More Camp Fire
SOCIETY
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform
More Society
Top Stories
Banks stop offering mortgages for homes at former Naval shipyard in SF
Curry makes last-second layup, Warriors beat Clippers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
San Francisco's Gumps closes its doors
49ers' Sherman responds to being ejected after 4th quarter brawl
Woman arrested decades after 12-year-old girl killed in New Jersey
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown
Show More
FDA: Thoroughly wash avocados before eating to avoid listeria
Indonesia tsunami death toll climbs, dozens still missing
Plumber rescued after 2-hour underground search at SFO catering facility
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Parents charged in death of toddler left in car overnight after party
More News