San Diego backyard shed listed for rent for $1,050

SAN DIEGO (KGO) -- Here's a story we'd typically see in the Bay Area -- a backyard shed in San Diego is being listed for $1,050 a month.The 200-square-foot space is described as a "shed" in the headlines, but it does have a shower and kitchen. So we will call it a studio.We had viewers vote on this: "Are small additional dwelling the best solution to the housing crisis?"The property manager says this is about market price given the location near North Park in the San Diego area.