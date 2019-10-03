San Diego backyard shed listed for rent for $1,050

SAN DIEGO (KGO) -- Here's a story we'd typically see in the Bay Area -- a backyard shed in San Diego is being listed for $1,050 a month.
The 200-square-foot space is described as a "shed" in the headlines, but it does have a shower and kitchen. So we will call it a studio.
RELATED: Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
We had viewers vote on this: "Are small additional dwelling the best solution to the housing crisis?"
The property manager says this is about market price given the location near North Park in the San Diego area.
